Input sought for park design

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc is applying for funding to design and construct a new community and skate park at College Park, and is seeking the public’s input on the project.

The city is applying for a grant for the project through state Proposition 68.

City officials will host five community meetings to solicit input, four of which will be held virtually and one at the park with social distancing and other safety measures in place, according to a news release.

The first virtual meeting was held Wednesday.

Additional meetings will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Nov. 12 and 6 p.m. Nov. 23.

The links to join the Zoom meetings and dial-in information will be posted on the College Park Prop. 68 Construction Project web page in the days before each meeting.

Links can be found at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/recreation/college-park-construction-project.

Community members are encouraged to print the design templates and concept plan sheets available on the College Park Prop. 68 Construction Project web page at www.cityoflompoc.com, and cut and paste the templates to create their own designs for the park.

In addition to using the templates, community members are welcome to create their own park designs free-hand. Printed design sheets are also available at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and Surf Connection.

Completed design sheets can be shown to project designers and city staff during the community meetings, or turned in to the Lompoc Aquatic Center or Surf Connection.

Printed design sheets will also be available at the on-site community meeting on Saturday.

The city has also posted a community survey to collect input, which can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/KDXWX3T.

— Mitchell White