Input sought on Community Development Block Grant report and fund allocations

GOLETA — The City of Goleta is seeking public input on its end of the year Community Development Block Grant report and an amendment to the 2019-2020 Community Action Plan that would reallocate funds to expand homeless outreach and assistance.

Every year, the City of Goleta utilizes funds from the CDBG to assist low-income individuals, people experiencing homelessness, youth and seniors with services such as medical and dental care, food security, counseling, homelessness prevention and case management. This funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the City is required to submit a Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) each year.

The City has drafted the CAPER and is seeking public input on the assessment.

In addition, the City is hoping to receive feedback from the public on an amendment to last year’s Community Action Plan that would reallocate $190,000 in CDBG COVID-19 funding to expand homeless outreach. There are millions of dollars available in state and county rental assistance at this time, so the City is proposing that the funding go to assist people living in encampments, on the streets and in RVs.

The City is also proposing the reallocation of $12,500 in CDBG COVID-19 funding for a food program for low-income seniors.

A 15-day public review period for community input on the draft CAPER and proposed Action Plan amendment began on Friday and ends Sept. 3 at noon. Comments on the plan can be submitted to: City of Goleta, Neighborhood Services Department, Attn: Claudia Dato, 130 Cremona Drive, Goleta, CA 93117 or emailed to cdato@cityofgoleta.org.

‘The City Council will meet to discuss these matters at its regular meeting Sept. 7. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and an agenda will be available ahead of the meeting at CityofGoleta.org/GoletaMeetings.

— Madison Hirneisen