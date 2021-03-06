Input sought on community needs survey

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria is actively seeking residents’ input in determining how the needs of the community have changed because of the pandemic.

An easy-to-use survey is available at http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07ehnrdbrmklsh5yhf/start.

Information collected from the survey may not only assist city staff in developing future funding priorities for the city’s federally grant-funded programs, but will also provide additional information that may be helpful as the community navigates through this public health crisis. The survey should take approximately 15 minutes to complete and is provided in English and Spanish. The survey will close on March 24.

For additional information about this survey, contact Rosie Rojo, community programs manager, at 805-925-0951 ext. 2381.

— Mitchell White