Input sought on new community sports park

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is applying for grant funding for the development of a new community sports park and is seeking community input on design ideas.

The park will be funded by the Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program.

The first community meeting was held Friday. There are four more opportunities for community members to assist with the selection of recreation amenities and safety features for the park: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Minami Park at 600 W. Enos Drive (register at bit.ly/SMSPMNBV); 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Buena Vista Park at 800 S. Pine St. (register at bit.ly/SMSPMNBV); and noon to 1 p.m. Monday at Minami Park (no registration required).

The sessions are limited to 15 minutes, and no more than 10 participants are allowed per session. Social distancing, sanitation and face masks are required to attend.

In addition, a one-hour video conference is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for residents to offer input virtually. To register for the conference, visit bit.ly/SMSP2020.

A Spanish conference will follow that as well, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Register for that one at bit.ly/SMSP2020ES.

Call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951 ext. 2260 with any questions.

— Grayce McCormick