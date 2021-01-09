Input sought on proposed ordinance

SANTA BARBARA — Local organization Safe Technology for Santa Barbara County is urging local residents to submit written public comments on the city’s draft small wireless facilities ordinance by Jan. 15.

The organization, formerly 5G Free Santa Barbara, recently launched its new website, www.safetechsbc.org, as well as a fundraising campaign to support the legal review of the draft ordinance.

The proposed ordinance would regulate the placement of small wireless facilities, such as cellular installations, in the public rights-of-way. It would also establish “reasonable and comprehensive standards and procedures, including but not limited to aesthetics, construction, operation, modification, and removal, for small cell permitting within the City,” John Doimas, assistant city attorney, said in a recent media release.

The additional wireless facilities are designed to deploy the new networks, which include but are not limited to 4G and 5G.

Currently, the City of Santa Barbara is operating under 2016 statutes that allow cell tower installations next to homes, without any protection for the residents, sufficient public notification or public comment opportunities, according to SafeTechSBC officials.

Ads that announce the roll out of 5G “sell nothing but the upsides of this new generation of wireless technology, but there are serious downsides the industry does not want us to know,” read a news release from SafeTechSBC.

The organization was formed in 2019 to educate the community about adverse cumulative effects of invisible wireless radio frequency radiation, as well as to advocate for safe technology.

Residents are urged to submit their written public comments to Assistant City Attorney, John Doimas, by no later that Jan. 15. To access the link to the draft ordinance along with instructions on SafeTechSBC talking points, visit https://safetechsbc.org/take-action/city-of-santa-barbara/.

SafeTechSBC has partnered with Inspiratia as its local fiscal sponsor to accept tax-deductible donations at https://safetechsbc.org/donate.

— Mitchell White