Input sought on transportation plan

SANTA MARIA — The city of Santa Maria is encouraging public comments about Active Santa Maria, a guide for building a bicycle and pedestrian network that will provide safe, affordable and accessible transportation alternatives for residents.

The city’s draft Active Transportation Plan will help the city prioritize short-term projects and brainstorm longer-term projects.

Active Santa Maria aims to encourage physical activity as part of everyday travel, develop a network of streets, trails and paths where biking and walking is safe and convenient, support the city’s goals for clean air and healthy communities and promote a sustainable and equitable community.

The plan is posted online at www.activesantamaria.com.

Santa Maria will host and accept comments at a virtual town hall from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. To attend, visit https://bit.ly/2FRLl8z. No registration is required.

— Grayce McCormick