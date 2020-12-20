The No. 1 cause of COVID spread is group gatherings: protests, riots, rallies, looting parties and terrorism.

Outside dining is the least significant aspect of that spread. But science officials close outside dining and force outraged small business owners and frustrated customers into the streets to gather in groups to protest. In other words, there’s a universally imposed self-fulfilling prophecy of viral spread, misery and death — all from sensitive compassionate concern for our health.

It makes these tyrannical governors and mayors look effective to themselves. But to us, they rather blatantly demonstrate (albeit empathetically) the pervasive theory that things will be different this time when they enthusiastically do again what backfired last time.

The California attorney general wants to empty prisons, eliminate cash bail, reduce sentences for violent criminals and refuse to prosecute poor or black offenders — based on science. We have Seattle as an example of the data behind this approach, not to mention that Los Angeles is already one of the most dangerous cities to live in (if you are not homeless or sociopathic) and the murder rates skyrocket in black communities every time this pro-crime agenda is attempted in the name of racial equality.

Insanity transparency is still crazy.



Derrick Harrison Hurd

Santa Barbara