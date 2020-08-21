Insomnia Cookies grand opening today

SANTA BARBARA — Insomnia Cookies, at 430 State St., will be opening its newest storefront at 11 a.m. today.

“We always love joining a new community and cannot wait to meet all our neighbors. Everyone could use a warm treat right now, and we can’t wait to open the doors and start delivering cookies to bring some extra sweetness into Santa Barbara,” Tom Carusona, the chief marketing officer, told the News-Press.

Until Aug. 27, Insomnia will be offering a free cookie to those who go to the store. Free cookies will also be available to those ordering online using the code: FREE4SB.

Additionally, $1 from every Sugar Rush, the company’s name for a 12-pack of cookies, will go to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

— Jorge Mercado