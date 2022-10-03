Inspired by Jane Austen

Girls Inc. honors Kevin Baird and salutes the spirit of being ‘strong, smart and bold’

The Girls Inc. of Carpinteria staff wears Jane Austen-era clothing at “An Evening in Bloom: Bloomington.”

The Jane Austen era recently served as the inspiration when Girls Inc. of Carpinteria hosted “An Evening in Bloom: Bloomington.”

The fundraiser featured a gourmet dinner catered by The Food Liaison, a hosted bar, and silent and live auctions. And, of course, attendees — including the Girls Inc. staff — showed up in Jane Austen-era clothing.

In addition, the Sept. 24 event honored Carpinteria resident Kevin Baird, a Girls Inc. board member, for his dedication to local girls through his many years of support of the organization.

Girls Inc. board member Katie Convoy enjoys a casino game.

Honoree Kevin Baird attends the event in style.

As shown in this black-and-white photo, the outdoor Bloomington event transported attendees to another era in the outdoor setting at Girls Inc.

“Kevin’s dedication to our organization and local girls over the years is something we are truly grateful for. We are thrilled to honor him at this year’s gala,” Jamie Collins, executive director of Girls Inc. Carpinteria, said in a news release.

A Carpinteria resident for 32 years, Mr. Baird has been actively involved with many other local and regional organizations including the United Cerebral Palsy Association, Mentor Match, Carpinteria Education Foundation, Klein Bottle Youth Programs, Rotary International, Boy Scouts of America, Carpinteria Little League and the Boys & Girls Club of Carpinteria.

“This year’s Jane Austen era event also pays homage to one of the most famous and beloved writers in English literature, who inspired countless women and truly embodied the words ‘strong, smart, and bold,’ ” Ms. Collins added.

— Dave Mason