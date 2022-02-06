Instead of a dream, we have a nightmare

Let us allow our imaginations to play a game of fantasy.

Go back to the beginning of 2020; the presidential campaign is beginning to heat up. The economy is booming. Unemployment is at an all-time low. The gross domestic product is something around 3%. The country hasn’t been this good in over 50 years or more.

We had just come off wasting three years of being inundated with the false accusation of Russian collusion. Over $40 million was wasted to prove what everyone already knew. It was coupled with two bogus impeachments.

The Democrats were running out of fraudulent ideas on how to undermine President Donald Trump. The way things were going, President Trump was a shoe-in to win reelection. The Democrats had no platform, no plan, no ideas. Their only hope and game in town was to try and come up with something else to discredit Donald Trump.

The Democrats just couldn’t understand that with nearly all the media in their pockets, all the tech companies, the mass censorship, how did Mr. Trump manage to keep his following so loyal? Even the poll numbers were fudged in order to give the appearance no one liked Mr. Trump, but he still forged ahead.

Calling everyone a racist wasn’t working anymore. The Democrats needed a plan. Another impeachment, another accusation of colluding with someone. Attempting to pitch Americans with the idea that if you voted for Democrats that things were going to be better, couldn’t fly. Things were so good; the Democrats couldn’t do any better.

The death of George Floyd brought the Democrats their first glimmer of hope. Here was something the Democrats and the left could sink their teeth into. And here was something George Soros could really get behind and throw money at.

For a couple months, the left and the media managed to make it nearly impossible to counter any of the arguments without coming across as a hater and racist. It was perfect. They had their impeachment alternative.

But as cities literally heated up and the country was losing all sense of civility, there was something else going on the Democrats hadn’t paid attention to. Most folks didn’t buy into Black Lives Matter’s and Antifa’s program. It wasn’t OK to burn down cities, shoot people, commit massive looting and take over neighborhoods.

BLM blackmailed big corporations who all took knees to make sure they were left alone, and Antifa was getting the financial support of Dr. Evil Soros. Americans started pushing back. This wasn’t the America they wanted.

Vans pulled up on side streets and unloaded “war” signs bought and paid for likely by funds from Dr. Evil. Food was supplied to the Anarchist “city” of Chaz. Rioters were protected by liberal politicians. President Trump offered the use of the National Guard to squelch the violent insurrections, but his offer was rejected by socialist mayors and governors. Voters saw this.

They knew who was allowing the madness to continue. Mr. Trump’s strength grew as he continued to campaign for America First. He proclaimed how the Democrats encouraging and allowing the anarchy to continue was a window in how they were going to govern if they were ever allowed to regain power and the White House.

Mr. Trump preached that if you like having your city burned down, if you like seeing more people die, if you like your neighborhood turned into sewers, if you want an open border, the choice is clear, vote for Joe Biden — and you’ll get exactly what you want.

As November 2020 drew closer, President Trump’s rallies were drawing tens of thousands. Boat parades would contain 4,000 vessels. Hundred-mile-long car rallies flying Trump flags stretched across the country as far as the eye could see.

In the meantime, the other candidate occasionally emerged from his bunker, held some “rallies” attended with about 12 supporters. He proclaimed his “lack of” platform from a basement cowering from the press and the electorate. If it weren’t for the media carrying his water, it was the only way anyone knew Joe Biden was even running for president.

The groundswell for President Trump was enormous. America had a leader who actually cared about the people and didn’t just bloviate. The proof was all around them. America was flourishing. The world saw it, evil countries bit their lips and the Democrats chewed their nails. It just couldn’t happen. There was no way they were going to allow Mr. Trump another term.

They needed one last ditch corrupt effort to bring him down, but what?

Election day finally arrived, and Mr. Trump won by a 10-point margin. Sane Americans were happy to know there would be at least another four years of prosperity. On the other hand, Xanax was flying off the shelves as Democrats and liberals couldn’t cope with the idea that their agenda was going to be put on hold for at least two more years, if not four. What were the voters thinking?

And then we all woke up. It was nothing but a hopeful dream. President Biden had won. A virus from China was the gift Democrats had been searching for. Censorship and free speech blossomed. Everyone had become a racist. The world thought we were a joke, and the country plunged into bedlam. Year one.

Now what?

Henry Schulte



The author lives in Solvang