Instrument drive raises $30k for school music, 60 instruments

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara Education Foundation collected donated instruments for Santa Barbara Unified music students.

SANTA BARBARA — The Keep the Beat Instrument Drive, hosted by 99.9 KTYD in February, raised over $30,000 for Santa Barbara Unified School District’s music programs. Listeners also donated 60 instruments for the aspiring musicians.

Music teachers and professional musicians, like Glen Phillips and Zach Gill, went on air to tell the public about donation drop-off events. A variety of instruments — including Indian string instruments, accordions, cellos and a piccolo — were collected.

“When you give a student an instrument, you just never know how it will change them. For the shyest of students, it can become their voice,” said Liz Caruso, Monroe Elementary music teacher.

The monetary donations will be used to inspect and repair the donated instruments.

“We are delighted with the response from our community to support music students during this challenging time,” Margie Yahyavi, Santa Barbara Education Foundation executive director, said. “These funds will help ensure that our local students will have what they need to continue their musical learning.”

The Santa Barbara Education Foundation has raised funds for music instruction since 2003. For more information, go to santabarbaraeducation.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw