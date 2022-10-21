InterAct Theatre School opens scholarship program in Santa Barbara

COURTESY PHOTOS

InterAct Theatre School in Santa Barbara has announced a scholarship program that will allow children to join singing, dancing and acting classes, together with an array of performances each academic year with InterAct.

The scholarship opportunities will be open for any child aged 4 to 16, whose family circumstances may not be sufficient for them to participate in afterschool programs.

“We believe that theater should be open to all, and the scholarship program will help put classes within reach for more local children,” said Emily Smith, co-principal.

“InterAct’s format focuses on musical theater, and it’s a truly supportive, creative environment. Every week I see InterAct children growing in confidence, extending their vocabulary, boosting communication skills, and understanding more about teamwork and speaking in public. These skills don’t disappear when they walk off the stage after a performance; they last a lifetime.”

InterAct has brought this mix of learning and performing from Europe, where many thousands of children attend weekly classes. In addition to after-school programs at Peabody Charter School and the Hope Elementary School District schools, InterAct runs two independent programs at Unity of Santa Barbara’s downtown campus.

The three-hour time slot (shorter for the younger students) allows the children to fully immerse themselves in creative learning and putting their newfound skills into practice. Now established in Santa Barbara for three years, InterAct’s work has already been recognized within the local community, winning the runner-up prize for Best After School Program in this year’s Independent “Best Of” competition.

Donations are now being sought to support InterAct’s program. To find out how to help local children in financial need, go to equallearningfund.org/interact-theatre-scholarships.

For more information, contact Maya Smith, co-principal, InterAct Theatre School, at 805-869 2348, info@InterActTheatreSchool.com or

www.interacttheatretchool.com.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com