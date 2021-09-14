Interceptor missile tested at Vandenberg

AIRMAN KADIELLE SHAW / U.S. SPACE FORCE

A Ground-based Interceptor missile was launched at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The missile is part of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense System. The launch was conducted at North Vandenberg by Space Launch Delta 30 officials, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and U.S. Northern Command.

Col. Robert Long, the Space Launch Delta 30 commander, was the launch decision authority.

“Today was another milestone in the longstanding partnership between Space Launch Delta 30 and the Missile Defense Agency,” Col. Long said in a news release. “Once again, the combined team displayed their hallmark professionalism and ‘can-do’ attitude in making this a successful test.”

— Dave Mason