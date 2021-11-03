Interim forest supervisor announced

SOLVANG — Deputy Forest Supervisor Chris Stubbs has been promoted to interim forest supervisor at Los Padres National Forest.

Mr. Stubbs, who has been the deputy forest supervisor since October 2019, will serve as the interim supervisor until a permanent replacement is selected for Kevin Elliott, who retired Oct. 30 after 43 years with the Forest Service.

A permanent forest supervisor will likely be announced early in 2022, according to a news release from the Forest Service.

Mr. Stubbs is a Virginia native and holds a bachelor’s in government and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia and a master’s in forestry with a concentration in outdoor recreation planning from Virginia Tech.

Mr. Stubbs began his career in federal land management in 1992 with the Bureau of Federal Land Management and later worked for the National Park Service, before coming to work at Los Padres National Forest.

“I am thrilled to serve in this interim role and work alongside the dedicated Los Padres employees who work each day on behalf of the American people,” Mr. Stubbs said in a news release.

— Katie Zehnder