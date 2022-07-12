Interim police chief Bernard Melekian to retire

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara Interim Police Chief Bernard Melekian is retiring after 50 years of

public service.



Interim Santa Barbara Police Chief Bernard “Barney” Melekian, who helped guide the department through the COVID-19 pandemic masking and vaccination issues, will step down on Friday, the police department announced Monday.

Chief Melekian, appointed as interim police chief on March 1, 2021, is retiring after 50 years of distinguished public service, police officials said in a statement.

“It has been my privilege to serve the city of Santa Barbara and the men and women of the police department who work tirelessly to keep the city safe.” Chief Melekian said. “I am truly honored to have been allowed to close out my law enforcement career as Santa Barbara’s police chief. I am very grateful to Paul Casey, Rebecca Bjork and the city of Santa Barbara for allowing me to serve the community in this fashion.” Ms. Bjork succeeded Mr. Casey as the city administrator last fall.

In addition to pandemic-related issues, Chief Melekian steered his department through the development of the police oversight ordinance and its response to staffing and budgetary challenges.

“I have been honored to work with one of the leading experts in modern policing,” said Ms. Bjork, in response to the department’s announcement of his upcoming retirement. “We will miss Barney, and he leaves knowing he has moved our local team even closer to being a model for other communities.”

Chief Melekian’s five decades of public service include 23 years with the Santa Monica Police Department, where he was awarded the Medal of Valor and the Medal of Courage, and 13 years as the police chief in Pasadena, which included six months as the acting fire chief and 10 months as the acting city manager.

He also served as the director of the Community Oriented Policing Services Office in the U.S. Department of Justice, undersheriff for Santa Barbara County and assistant Santa Barbara County executive officer.

In September 2021, he was awarded the prestigious Police Executive Research Forum’s Leadership Award, acknowledging a career of contributions to American law enforcement.

Chief Melekian served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970 and in the Coast Guard Reserves from 1984 to 2009.

“Throughout his distinguished career, Chief Melekian has been a mentor and role model to numerous law enforcement professionals,” police officials said. “The exceptional leadership and guidance that he has displayed as chief has been truly appreciated by the men and women of the Santa Barbara Police Department. Chief Melekian brought stability during a difficult and challenging time, and his leadership has made an impact that will be felt for years to come.”

He and his wife, Nancy, have called Santa Barbara home for 10 years and will continue to be part of the community.

