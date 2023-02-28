International Women’s Day focus of free presentation

The Santa Maria Public Library in partnership with the American Association of University Women Santa Maria Branch and the Women’s March will co-host a free presentation in recognition of International Women’s Day at 5 p.m. March 8 in the library’s Shepard Hall, 421 S. McClelland St.

“Women, Life, Freedom (Zan, Zendegi, Azadi)” will feature Dr. Golnaz Agahi, who will speak about her personal experience living in Tehran during the Iranian revolution and connect that experience to women’s rights in Iran and across the world. A question-and-answer session will follow Dr. Agahi’s presentation.

Dr. Agahi is a writer, educator and practitioner of social work for more than 20 years. Her focus has been on children and adults addressing co-occurring disorders, crisis intervention and trauma. She has become a champion and an advocate of girls and women for the freedom to have choices and equalize the playing field professionally or personally to pursue a better life.

Dr. Agahi is presently an associate professor and assistant field director at UMass Global University, School of Social Work.

Seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Those not able to attend in person can watch via Zoom teleconference. Registration is available on the library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/library.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com