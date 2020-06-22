Interviews planned for Goleta planning panel

GOLETA – The Goleta City Council will hold a special meeting this afternoon for interviews to fill a pair of vacancies on the city’s Planning Commission.

Two commissioners recently notified staff they intend to resign before their terms expire. Robert Miller submitted his resignation in January, though he noted he would be available to participate until a replacement is found. Bill Shelor submitted his resignation June 2, according to a city staff report.

Mr. Miller’s term is set to expire Feb. 1, 2021, and Mr. Shelor’s term will expire Feb. 1, 2023.

City staff received four applications for the vacant positions and on Monday will conduct interviews with Jennifer Fullerton, Dennis Lowrey, Daniel Fitzgibbons and Grace Wallace.

The council will have the opportunity to select two nominees to recommend for the mayoral appointment. Ratifications of the appointments will be brought back for consideration July 7, according to the staff report.

The council could also take no action and could direct staff to reopen the recruitment process.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be held virtually. The meeting will be streamed live on Goleta channel 19 or online at cityofgoleta.org.