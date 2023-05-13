Invasion of the United States

End of Title 42 spells more trouble at the southern border

COURTESY PHOTOS

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas saying that the “border was under control” and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reading that the Biden administration had reduced illegal immigration by 90%, raised the question of why the seven million border crossers were not an “invasion,” which is defined as:

1. “An incursion by a large number of people or things into a place or sphere of activity” or

2. “An unwelcome intrusion into another’s domain” or

3. “An instance of invading a country or region with an armed force.”

The “incursion by a large number of people into a place,” (example (1) above), began shortly after the voters chose the “man behind the curtain,” aka Joe Biden, in the 2020 election, instead of the incumbent, who was controlling the border. The Biden team not only eliminated the border controls but initiated policies to encourage more border crossers that are estimated as seven million, although this is only an estimate since this teams’ policies are so sloppy that there is no accurate count.

Under the Biden administration, there certainly has been an “intrusion by a large number of people,” (example 1 above).

COURTESY PHOTOS

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

And even though the examples are mutually exclusive, the intrusion has also satisfied example 2 of “an unwelcome intrusion into another’s domain” in the red border states, such as Texas and Arizona.

However, when the states took steps to prevent the intrusion, the White House successfully sued them to establish that the White House has exclusive jurisdiction over the border.

In the blue border states, such as California and New Mexico, their silence is deafening. What about the other states?

While the non-border red states, such as Florida and Tennessee, objected to the White House sending so many of the “intruders,” the blue states pretended to be “sanctuary states” to embarrass President Donald Trump. “Pretended” until Florida called their bluff by enabling Martha’s Vineyard to fulfill its destiny by sending them only 50 illegals. However, this so upset former President Barack Obama’s neighbors that before the sun set even once, they had called the national guard.

Recently the mayors of blue New York and Chicago have chosen to ask Texas, not the White House, to stop sending them to their sanctuary cities, although New York is requesting the federal financial assistance that was denied to places in red states, such as Eagle Pass, Texas.

What about an invasion of “An instance of invading a country or region with an armed force?”

To be an “armed force” does not require the invaders to have firearms, although the apprehension of some of them has led to shootouts as well as the ability to acquire firearms once here. For example, illegal invader Divimara Lamar Nava, 53, recently slaughtered a family of four in Texas. Sadly, this illustrates the failed policies of the White House team as he had been “deported” four times.

The invaders can also be “armed” with a need to take from the citizens everything needed to live, including housing, food, education and energy, while the White House increases energy costs.

To be “armed” can also mean having the means to harm the residents, such as the gas that was used in World War I. For the current invaders, that “gas” is called fentanyl. Why is it happening now?

The previous administration convinced China, the source of all fentanyl, to not export it to the U.S. However, under the current administration, the Chinese are sending both the ingredients, and the products, to Mexico, where the cartels are using their control of the border to bring it into the U.S.

The result was in 2021 there were a reported 70,601 overdosing deaths from fentanyl arriving from Mexico, which was 25% higher than in 2020 and double the total of 1999.

The president’s response?

The president of Mexico said the lack of any help from the White House was forcing him to ask China for help in controlling the importation of fentanyl. Imagine the health of U.S. citizens depending on that?

To emphasize the deadlines of fentanyl as a weapon in 2021, compare the 70,601 fentanyl deaths with the 47,286 deaths by guns used in suicides and in murders in 2021.

In 2020, after decades of no congressional actions, President Trump’s Center for Disease Control, to help control COVID-19, used its emergency powers to issue Title 42 to give the Border Patrol the power to expel migrants. However, this power ended on Thursday after, of course, no White House efforts to make it permanent or to do anything to slow the expected onslaught of migrants.

The White House is sending 1,500 U.S. troops to the border. To stop the expected onslaught of border crossers? Heck no.

These troops are going to speed up the processing of the “madding crowd” of invaders, by supplying water, diapers and taking down information without any attempt, or capability, of verifying it, before these invaders become “midnight riders” by using free transportation to disappear into the world of the welfare systems. Who are these invaders?

The midterm elections enabled the Republicans to hold hearings in the House, where they learned that many invaders come from Iran and China, who besides supplying the fentanyl, are using the open border to invade the U.S.

For example, after 421 crossed in the period from October 2021 to February 2022, an estimated 4,366 crossed during the same period in 2022-23. Why?

Was it to bring their engineering expertise in fentanyl, or to take advantage of the White House using funds from the infrastructure bill to build a Chinese-owned chip factory in Michigan, or to better utilize the land the Chinese are buying near our defense facilities that were scouted by their balloon, or to lobby against the prohibition of Tik Tok now that President Biden is going to use it to campaign, or to further their funding of universities, such as the University of Pennsylvania. What about the border?

For Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas and Press Secretary Jean-Pierre to be make sense requires:

(1) Secretary Mayorkas needs to add these words after “border is under control”: “by Mexican cartels.” Then his statement would be accurate.

(2) Press Secretary Jean-Pierren needs her statement “illegal immigration to be reduced by 90%” to define “illegal immigration” as “invaders.”

(3) In fairness, perhaps both Mr. Mayorkas and Ms. Jean-Pierre may have been using their government positions to prepare for their post-government futures of offering failing talk show hosts a way to add comedy to their bashing of Mr. Trump. Hire them, or their writers or just play the tapes of their speeches.

What is obvious is that actions speak louder than words. And the action at the border shows there is an invasion of the United States.

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”