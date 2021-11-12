IRABON, Crispina Briones

Crispina Briones Irabon was born on December 5, 1916, in Numancia, Aklan, Philippines. She was the eldest child who helped raise her eleven siblings, all born to Father, Luciano Briones, Sr. and her Mother, Maria Leyson Briones.

She passed peacefully on November 6th, 2021 at the age of 104 years and eleven months in Santa Barbara, California. She was surrounded by loving members of her family. Known to many as “Mama,” she would have reached her 105th birthday this coming December 5th. Our family were planning to invite her relatives to a grant birthday party, but God had other plans.

Mama married Jesus Ibardolaza Irabon in 1936 and they were blessed with six children, Edison, Rose, Winston, Beethoven (deceased), Racel and Daisy. Throughout their 60-year marriage, she was blessed with 17 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.

Crispina was the true embodiment of beauty and brains. She met her husband at age 19 as a student, then fell in love, and got married. Papa assured Mama’s parents that she will complete her Bachelor of Science in Education – and true to his promise, Mama graduated with honors.

And, indeed, she was quite beautiful. Mama was chosen Queen of her Barrio, Camanci Sur, hometown Queen of Numancia, and later chosen as Queen of Aklan Province, Philippines. In these roles, she represented her community with grace and kindness.

She was a brilliant school teacher. In fact, she was my teacher in Grade one and two in Janlud Primary School. Most of you might not know that my full name, according to my birth certificate, is Crispina Araceli. When I started using Crispina as my first name in school, she asked me to use my second name, Araceli instead (so we do not use same name). But I complained that it’s a long name so she gave me the nickname, Racel, which is the middle of Araceli.

Mama retired from teaching in 1976 so she could immigrate to the United States. Her husband and youngest daughter Daisy followed her two years later.

Mama and her husband first settled in Fremont with Nene Rose and Nong Jun Yasul’s family. She even helped to take care of Nene Rose’s sons, Joey and Jay, while Nong Jun worked in Saudi Arabia. Years later, Mama and Papa moved to Santa Barbara in 1983 when our sister Daisy delivered her first born son, John Abella. They both helped take care of John, Mark and Jenny while Daisy and her husband, Bubut, were at work.

Mama was known for her gentle and quiet spirit, loving kindness, compassion, patience, and humility. She was very supportive of her children’s dreams and ambitions. She had a sincere, caring spirit, and her unconditional love permeated her family members.

She has been a constant support and love and prayers to all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.

A Rosary will be held in her honor, Thursday, November 18th, 2021 at 6pm at the Welch-Ryce-Haider downtown Chapel. Mass will be held on Friday, November 19th, 10am, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.