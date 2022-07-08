Iration, Atmosphere team up for Santa Barbara Bowl concert

Reggae-influenced alternative rock band Iration and underground hip-hop titans Atmosphere have teamed up for a massive 30-date cross-country summer outing.

Their co-headlining “Sunshine & Summer Nights Tour,” also featuring support from reggae rock band Passafire and founding member of Living Legends, rapper and producer The Grouch with DJ Fresh, will be coming to Iration’s hometown of Santa Barbara on Aug. 25 at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Tickets are on sale now.

The Hawaiian-bred, California-based quintet — Micah Pueschel, lead vocals/guitar; Adam Taylor, bass; Joe Dickens, drums; Cayson Peterson, keyboard/synth; Micah Brown, guitar/vocals — is touring in support of their latest full-length album “Coastin’,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart upon its June 2020 release.

A record about being thankful for the moments that we have, “Coastin’ ” (Three Prong Records), the band’s seventh full-length studio album, is a 13-song musical journey showcasing Iration’s distinct hybrid style of music blending rock and reggae with elements of pop and newly incorporated R&B, funk and jazz sounds, set against meaningful and personal lyrics that push positivity, good vibes and good feelings into the world.

Coastin’ features the singles “Right Here Right Now,” “Move Forward,” “Coastin’” and “Chill Out” along with guest appearances from Common Kings and Eli-Mac.

Since its formation more than 15 years ago, Iration has racked up more than 1 billion total streams worldwide and established itself as one of the most popular reggae-rock bands in the world. Its previous album “Hotting Up” and “Automatic” both peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums Chart with “Iration, “Double Up” and “Time Bomb,” each reaching No. 2 on the charts.

The celebrated five-piece band recently wrapped its headlining Zen Island Tour with its triumphant return to the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival. Throughout its career, Iration has also brought the aloha spirit to such festivals as Lollapalooza, Hangout, SXSW, Life Is Beautiful and Outside Lands and special events for the San Francisco Giants, San Francisco 49ers and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont.

That’s in addition to selling out headlining shows across the country and touring alongside such artists as Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, Sublime With Rome, UB40, Dirty Heads, 311 and many more.

Atmosphere — rapper Slug and DJ/producer Ant — is touring in support of its most recent album “WORD?,” released October 2021 via Rhymesayers Entertainment, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 29 overall and has accrued more than 5 million streams on Spotify to date.

The 14-track collection features “Barcade,” “Woes” and “Clocked.” “WORD?” has received rave reviews with Under The Radar Magazine, hailing the album “successfully proves that Atmosphere still have the chops to pull off a compelling record” and HotNewHipHop stating, “It’s all Atmosphere, who remain in fine form both lyrically and behind the boards.”

For more than two decades, Atmosphere has quietly influenced and instigated progression of hip-hop as evidenced by sales of 2 million-plus units independently and more than 1 billion streams.

Atmosphere is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its groundbreaking sophomore album, “Lucy Ford,” in 2022 and in honor of the occasion just released the album on vinyl for the first time on May 27.

