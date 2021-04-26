IRC to meet next Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA — On March 30, the Santa Barbara City Council appointed the city’s Independent Redistricting Commission, which is tasked with drawing electoral redistricting maps using 2020 Census Bureau data.

The electoral maps are used to assure that Santa Barbara’s six electoral council districts comply with state and federal law.

The inaugural meeting of the IRC is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday and will take place virtually. Census data for 2020 is expected in the fall, so hearings on district adjustments to follow.

An agenda with a link to join the meeting electronically, and staff report for this meeting was said to be available at the following webpage sometime on Friday: www.SantaBarbaraCA.Gov/Redistricting. When available, minutes will also be posted to the redistricting webpage.

— Grayce McCormick