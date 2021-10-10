Ironic comment

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Santa Barbara resident Josh Feuer wrote the News-Press about U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal’s comments about the Orange County oil spill.

Commenting on the unfortunate oil spill in Orange County, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said, “I will keep fighting to protect our ocean from harmful oil drilling and cement our leadership in the renewable energy sector.”

Apart from his ridiculous position on fossil fuels and wanting to “lead the way toward a fossil-free future,” Rep. Carbajal should realize that if he gets his way, he won’t be able to “cement” anything because not only is the cement industry one of the world’s largest CO2 emitters, but cement can only be made with fossil fuels!

Josh Feuer

Santa Barbara