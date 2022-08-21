IRS promises: Are they fact or fiction?

President Joe Biden promised “No one making less than $400,000 a year should see tax increases” if the somewhat euphemistically named “Inflation Reduction Act” was passed. It was passed along party lines.

Can we rely on this promise, or more politely, was this promise fact or fiction?

Notice the president, or his writers, used “should,” which means “likely to happen” or “referring to a possible event or situation,” instead of “won’t” see tax increases.

Sadly, very sadly, much like hucksters, this administration’s use of the “word game.”

Examples include “gaffes” for false statements or “birthing person” for “women” or “mother.” Notice the use of the word game by various administration representatives.

President Biden neither gives press conferences nor answers reporters’ unplanned questions, so we must rely on his press secretaries, such as former Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who said “The $400,000 applied to families,” which the extensive use of joint tax returns differentiates this from the president’s promising “no one.”

Auditing is the primary method the Internal Revenue Service must use to generate the projected $200 billion more tax revenue promised in the Inflation Reduction Act.

So who will be audited?

In a move street vernacular would describe as “put up or shut up,” Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, proposed an amendment that might make the president’s promise “factual” by prohibiting the new IRS funds from being used to audit people with taxable income under $400,000. Every Republican “put up” by voting for this amendment and every Democrat, including Vice President Kamala Harris “shut up” by voting against it. Did they not believe the president?

Current Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre “claimed” there won’t be any new audits on people making less than $400,000 a year. To “claim” is to “state something without any evidence of it being true.”

Jared Bernstein, the president’s economic advisor, denied saying the president guaranteed nobody under $400,000 will be audited with a repetitive “No, no, no, no.”

My only experience with being audited was when an IRS agent in Wilmington, Delaware, said his audit revealed that I owed taxes on an “imputed” gain. The underlying facts were that I helped a friend by buying one of his condos in D.C. Since I lived in Houston, I gave him the power of attorney to manage it.

He failed to inform me of his bankruptcy or that it included the mortgage to my condo being sent back to the Housing and Urban Development agency.

Fortunately an attorney-friend used his friendship with the secretary of HUD, Jack Kemp, to obtain the impossible: a personal letter from the head of single family housing for HUD releasing me from owing the outstanding mortgage balance.

An IRS agent said this release created “imputed income,” where “imputed” means never received.

My argument that he could not tax me for a favor from the secretary of HUD caused him to say he would get back to me in a week. He did not. After a couple of months my call resulted in the top agent saying that agent had resigned and while I did not owe any taxes, I did owe the penalty and interest including for their delays. That was statutory and could not be waived.

Frustration is far too mild for my reaction. Imagine being challenged for a favor from the secretary of HUD? And after cooperating with the iRS, being charged a penalty and interest for a transaction that was not a taxable event?

My tax lawyer friend said the IRS, unlike most areas of the law, had not created an appeal process, so my only remedy would be to sue the IRS, which would be handled by the Department of Justice. Imagine those ramifications!

What would have been the result and cost for a non-lawyer without lawyer friends?

The IRS already has 76,832 agents (2017) so who are 87,000 IRS agents going to audit?

The typical response is billionaires although to “buy” the vote of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz they dropped the “carried interest” tax that would mostly affect the 642 billionaires (2020) in the U.S.

Distribution of the 87,000 new agents would provide for 135 new agents per billionaire with none in the states that have no billionaires: West Virginia, Alaska, Vermont, North Dakota, New Mexico, Alabama, New Hampshire and Delaware. Imagine the attention the one billionaire in these states will get: Idaho, Rhode Island, Maine, Iowa, Louisiana, South Dakota and South Carolina. This leaves the 87,000 spread over 35 states or 2,485 new agents per state.

Out of the approximately 350 million people living in the US, there are approximately 154 million tax returns filed. Of this number, approximately 1.8% include incomes of at least $400,000. However, since this includes many joint returns it becomes impossible for the IRS or President Biden to differentiate between families and individuals.

It appears that Ms. Psaki and Mr. Bernstein spoke fact and Ms. Jean-Pierre fiction. No wonder the Democrats rejected Sen. Crapo’s amendments.

The Republicans say this bill will greatly impact small mom-and-pop businesses, while the Democrats say it will be directed at large companies. Who is right?

There simply are not enough public companies. In 2021, there were only 5,301, all of whom already have tax specialists. Does anyone believe that the added 16 agents per company can raise $200 billion more in taxes?

What will taxpayers pay for these agents?

The average salary of IRS agents was $76,832 (2017) so the estimate for the cost of the 87,000 new agents is over $6 billion per year or counting benefits or pensions. What qualifications is the IRS requiring for new agents?

The new advertisement for IRS agents list them as “being equipped and willing to use deadly force with firearms” to be used against Americans. Imagine if this was required for the Border Patrol? To protect Americans? Or if 87,000 new agents were added to the 60,000 existing Border Patrol agents?

The Congressional Budget Office’s evaluation of Sen. Crapo’s amendment, the one every Democrat voted against, found that without his amendment, the act would raise $20 billion in new taxes from middle and lower income people.

I wonder how those Democrats in Congress would bet on President Biden’s words being “fact?” How would you bet?

Brent E. Zepke is an attorney, arbitrator and author who lives in Santa Barbara. His website is OneheartTwoLivescom.wordpress.com. Formerly, he taught law and business at six universities and numerous professional conferences. He is the author of six books: “One Heart-Two Lives,” “Legal Guide to Human Resources,” “Business Statistics,” “Labor Law,” “Products and the Consumer” and “Law for Non-Lawyers.”