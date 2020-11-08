IRVINE, Nancy M.

08/31/1927 – 10/08/2020

Born and raised in Santa Barbara CA. Preceded in death by her husband of 72 years Captain Bill Irvine. Survived by her children Tim, Sharie and Holly, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Nancy was a premier caterer in Santa Barbara for several decades. She and Bill successfully raised their kids on the Mesa where she played as a little girl. She and Bill retired to Sequim WA in 2006 to be closer to Tim and Holly.

I hope we find her rum/bourbon ball recipe!!

Bill and Nancy will be returned to Santa Barbara at a yet to be determined date to scatter ashes as per their wishes.

Donations to: Light House Society

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum