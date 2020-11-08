IRVINE, Nancy M.

Born and raised in Santa Barbara CA. Preceded in death by her husband of 72 years Captain Bill Irvine. Survived by her children Tim, Sharie and Holly, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Nancy was a premier caterer in Santa Barbara for several decades. She and Bill successfully raised their kids on the Mesa where she played as a little girl. She and Bill retired to Sequim WA in 2006 to be closer to Tim and Holly.
I hope we find her rum/bourbon ball recipe!!
Bill and Nancy will be returned to Santa Barbara at a yet to be determined date to scatter ashes as per their wishes.
Donations to: Light House Society
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum
