Is America at a crossroad or dead end?

I refuse to let the D.C. riot become the defining moment and legacy of the Trump administration.

Instead, I am grateful that Donald Trump sought to “Make America Great Again” by bringing back jobs from China, reducing taxes and regulations to revive the American economy, making Europe pay its own way, investing in inner cities, enhancing border security, renegotiating international trade deals that were unfavorable to America, and bringing our troops home while negotiating historic peace accords in the Middle East. He was, for all intents and purposes, tremendously successful.

Conversely, the Democratic party is hoping to consolidate control at the expense of our liberty by way of these major goals:

First, abolish the Electoral College to eliminate the political power of primarily rural red states in choosing the president.

Second, add new states to pack the Senate.

Third, pack the Supreme Court to control this third branch of government.

Fourth, open the floodgates of illegal immigrants guaranteeing a future electorate who will be dependent upon big government largess.

Fifth, partner with Big Tech and the media to squelch debate and dissent among conservatives by controlling information, speech and language.

Sixth, win fealty by giving away so much money America will enter a fiscal death spiral of insurmountable debt and inflation.

Seventh, destroy our manufacturing and energy sectors in the name of climate change.

Read into all that: America’s “transformation” accomplished.

Meanwhile, China is in bed with both the Republican and Democrat establishment to further their globalist dreams. This partnership between foreign powers, international business conglomerates and politicians has been in the making for decades. Their goal is a one world governance and economic world order made possible at our expense, i.e., the redistribution of our wealth, advantages and prowess.

To historically appreciate the tumult in America, because there is nothing new under the sun, I recommend watching two classic movies based on real life legendary freedom fighters. The movies are “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Braveheart.”

In “Lawrence of Arabia,” the British and French defeat the Ottoman Empire by way of Lawrence’s ability to win the allegiance of the Arabs who are willing to follow him into battle. Why was he so successful? Because, while Lawrence was fighting the Turks, he was also attempting to unite the Arabs and gain their independence.

Unfortunately, the British and the French had no intentions of giving the Arabs autonomy. They lied to Lawrence, and they made no apologies for it.

France and England subsequently carved up the Middle East by simply drawing new border lines on a map with a ruler. Lines in the sand that served to demarcate the boundaries of countries and people groups they wanted — woefully and carelessly divided up among themselves.

In “Braveheart,” William Wallace seeks to unite Scotland against the king of England to win its freedom.

One of the most telling scenes was when Wallace “went to pick a fight” between the Scottish lords and the king’s army. That is, Wallace also faced two enemies. The king and those same Scottish lords who were living large and comfortable lives in servitude to the king. William Wallace ends up dying for the cause of freedom but not without inspiring a revolution that gains Scotland’s independence.

Trump was the globalist/socialist movement’s death knell. Hence, he had to be removed. As was the case with Lawrence and Wallace, Trump sought to protect and promote the well-being and independence of the commoner from overlords seeking power and control at the expense of liberty, economic and otherwise.

To the degree the American people pine for safety, security and a false sense of unity over liberty, we too will end up living like serfs.

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and the host of “The Andy Caldwell Show” weekdays from 3-5 p.m. on News-Press Radio AM 1290.