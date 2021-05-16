Is America still a melting pot?

Henry Schutle

I so desperately want to be positive about the state of our country. I’m an immigrant myself and thanked my parents many times for choosing to make America their home. Some of my relatives in Germany who had wanted to move here legally, couldn’t get through the difficult immigration process and gave up years ago.

We hear it all the time how we’re a melting pot, and that’s true.

However, humans also gravitate to their respective corners to live. Nationalities tend to settle in places where they’re around people of their own “kind.” Nothing wrong with that. It’s comforting.

Places in the Midwest have pockets of Germans and Amish. New York as well as San Francisco and other large cities have their Italian and Chinese sections. And there are pockets of middle Eastern communities, Indian, Asian and so on.

All these diverse nationalities chose to make America their home for primarily one reason: It’s the land of opportunity.

They understand better than many of those who were born and raised here, that if you can’t make it in America, you can’t make it. It doesn’t mean everyone will become millionaires, far from it. But you can make a decent living, practice your religion and know there are laws that protect you while wrapped in the comfort of the red, white and blue.

People who are illegally flooding across the southern border realize this more than most. They’re fleeing from massively corrupt countries where the top of the food chain has all the wealth and the people are merely after thoughts forced to survive on the crumbs. They’re not coming here to create havoc, though some are, but most want the same thing everyone wants: a chance to make a decent living and enjoy the good life America provides.

But (good) laws are created for a reason, to prevent chaos and have order. If suddenly all the traffic lights in the country stopped working, it would only be a matter of minutes before the roads became a chaotic nightmare.

So we make laws. Tons and tons of laws. And they’re supposed to be made for everyone’s benefit

Laws should not have an “R” or “D” attached to them. We can agree or disagree that the government on many fronts has overreached and infringed on our freedoms, but we deal with them and fix what we can.

Sadly, these days so many of our laws are being broken or ignored, and this trend is expanding rapidly. Government is making dramatic changes in mid-stride without forethought of what the long-term repercussions are going to be. Newton’s Third Law was, “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

Laws aside, the other main attraction, besides opportunity, that draws so many to America, are our freedoms. It’s invaluable that you can speak your mind and share your thoughts and not worry you’ll be going to prison for doing so (of course there are limitations). It’s a wonderful freedom to know you can protect yourself, and your family if you so choose with a constitutional right to purchase a firearm. It’s comforting to know that we have law enforcement. You can call if your life is in danger, you need help with a neighbor, your car is stolen or you’re home alone and just plain frightened that someone might be lurking outside.

America is vast and bursting with a landscape that rivals anywhere in the world. From 14,000-foot Rockies, to the lowest point in Death Valley, to 3,000-year-old redwoods, to the Grand Canyon to the mighty Mississippi River and the Great Lakes. We can drive anywhere and everywhere and see these natural wonders at our leisure. We can camp in thousands of campgrounds and RV Parks, hotels and motels. And we can make new friends along the way.

We have so much to be proud of and so much to protect. It’s up to all of us. We need to unify now more than ever to make certain we keep those freedoms, that we keep our constitutional rights firmly intact.

The Constitution and its amendments are absolute. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.

Our country has been functioning pretty darn good for 245 years. Now is not the time to fix what isn’t broken. Sure, we have problems, big ones, but everything can be mended and improved.

It’s time to bring the “United” back into these here states. Americans are good people who also help the world more than any other country on the planet and we do it with money from our very own pockets. We care.

We cannot allow politics to continue to drive a wedge between all of us. We cannot allow the very people who are supposed to work for us, work against us. Don’t allow this country to change. It is up to us, all of us. We’re the power, the engine and the beauty that makes America Great.

The author lives in Solvang.