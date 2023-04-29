This week President Joe Biden released a video about his re-election campaign for 2024. Never mind giving speeches or events in person. Is he capable of communicating in a clear

straight forward manner in public?

Going forward, America should think about whether it is a good idea to re-elect him. What about his age (80) and declining energy level? And why is his work schedule primarily mostly between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m? Isn’t it the job of the president

to protect America 24/7?

What do Americans think about President Biden?

Recently, a report came out about Mr. Biden’s negative polling and short work schedule. “Nearly three-fourth of the United States adult residents believe Biden’s America is out of control. A majority of Americans believe the nation is heading in the wrong direction.

“Seventy percent of Americans feel financially stressed. Fewer

than a quarter of Democrats feel excited about Biden’s 2024 campaign for re-election. And only 39% of Americans approve

of Biden.”

As a nation, we need to get real. Is Biden the best we can do for our next president? Don’t we need a leader who has clear thinking and is physically strong to deal with our domestic and worldwide problems?

Don Thorn

Carpinteria