Is the Lompoc Valley an orphan?

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

At left, the News-Press photographer found Douglass Avenue to be in bad shape from Central Avenue to Ocean Avenue in the Lompoc Valley. At right, Renwick Road is seen off Ocean Avenue in the Lompoc Valley.

Looking at the new supervisors’ map for Santa Barbara County, the farmland west of Lompoc is in the 4th District.

Lompoc is in the 3rd.

In the Lompoc Valley, only two roads run east to west, Central and Ocean.

Construction closed Central between July 6 and July 11. Those dates include a SpaceX launch. It was closed for a “one-day” pipe crossing. It was inconvenient to many, including visitors watching the launch. Where else in Santa Barbara County, would we tolerate a six-day closing of a major road?

The roads that run north and south at half-mile intervals are in terrible shape. Renwick, Artesia, Bailey and Douglass used to be high-quality roads.

After years of neglect and deferred maintenance, they are terrible. The roads look like third-world country roads. We grow first-world food and pay first-world taxes for third-world maintenance.

The county complains about lack of money, yet somehow, they found $1 million for their share of the new Floradale bridge. I am just a farmer, but the old bridge looked fine to me.

The county has money when it wants, but no one seems to care about the west valley. Can you imagine our road quality in Santa Maria, Santa Ynez,

Buellton, Guadalupe, Los Alamos or Goleta? We in Lompoc are cursed to have the worst road system in the county and maybe the state. Is the Lompoc roads the equivalent of the Gaviota rest stops?

Steve Jordan

Lompoc

Editor’s note: After receiving Mr. Jordan’s letter, the News-Press interviewed him and a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. The story ran in Friday’s News-Press, but remains available at newspress.com.