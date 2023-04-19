Isabella Rossellini to chat with Pico Iyer

Isabella Rossellini, an acclaimed model and movie star, will join author Pico Iyer in a conversation regarding Ms. Rossellini’s illustrious career and switch to animal activism.

This will take place at 7:30 p.m. April 27 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St., Santa Barbara.

The discussion will focus on Ms. Rossellini’s upbringing as a child of European film royalty. As the daughter of director Roberto Rossellini and actress Ingrid Bergman, she will talk about the interesting perspective she has in the world of film as well as how she created a name for herself apart from her parents.

She will also explain her change to animal activism after her modeling and acting career. She earned a master’s degree in animal behavior and now focuses her creations and works around her art based research on the topic. Along those lines, she also is known for her philanthropic efforts in animal conservation and she runs an organic farm in Bellport, N.Y.

Her companion in this presentation is Pico Iyer, an English author and scholar. He is known for his many great books on religion, globalism, and history. Some examples of these books are “Video Night in Kathmandu,” “The Lady and the Monk,” “The Global Soul” and “The Art of Stillness.” In total, he is the author of 16 books and has also written introductions to more than 70 books.

He has four TED talks that have received a combination of more than 11 million views. He has full-length features with Oprah, Krista Tippett, and Larry King, to name a few.

Tickets cost $35 for general admission and $10 for UCSB students. To purchase, call Arts and Lectures at 805-893-3535 or go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

