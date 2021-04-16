Ishola joins Santa Barbara Education Found board

COURTESY PHOTO

Bukola Ishola is a new member of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation board.

Ms. Ishola, a child of Nigerian immigrants, has a strong passion for fighting for equity in education and against the oppression of marginalized groups.

Ms. Ishola, a longtime Santa Barbara resident, earned her bachelor’s in political science and black studies at UCSB.

Today, she is a benefits consultant at OneDigital Health, where she educates her clients about nuances in the health insurance industry.

Santa Barbara Education Foundation promotes private support of the city’s public education system, serving more than 14,000 students in 19 schools.

For more information, visit www.santabarbaraeducation.org.

— Dave Mason