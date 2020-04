1950-2020

Joan Ising, 69, passed away April 15 in Santa Barbara. She was born in Boston in 1950 and lived in Los Angeles for several years, until her family’s move to Montecito in 1990.

Joan’s death was preceded by her husband, Claude Ising, in 2018.

Joan leaves behind three daughters and six grandchildren, as well as two siblings.

A private service will be held for her immediate family.