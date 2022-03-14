Isla Vista Community Services District launches mobility survey

The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) has launched a comprehensive Isla Vista Mobility Survey for the purpose of improving transportation and parking in Isla Vista. Both Isla Vista residents and non-residents can participate in the survey.

Responses to the survey will help to shape the future of the first Isla Vista Community Mobility Plan. Community feedback is essential to ensure that the Community Mobility Plan is representative of current community needs.

The IVCSD project kicked off in November with the hosting of a transportation town hall where residents and community members had the opportunity to learn about the project and ways to get involved.

In February of 2022, IVCSD hosted a “lighting walk” as an opportunity to identify areas of Isla Vista that need more lighting or have dim or burned out street lights. The goal is to not only build a more secure community, but to support pedestrian and bicycle safety throughout Isla Vista. IVCSD will work with Santa Barbara County to address lighting issues in the identified areas.

The California Air Resources Board awarded $182,158 to IVCSD to develop an equity-based Community Mobility Plan for Isla Vista. IVCSD is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment.

IVCSD envisions an equitable Isla Vista where residents of all ages and abilities are able to move through, to and from the community safely, efficiently and enjoyably by using a wide range of accessible and affordable clean mobility options. Additional information can be found on IVCSD’s website, https://islavistacsd.ca.gov/sustainable-transportation-equity-project#.

The Isla Vista Mobility Survey is available in English, Spanish, and Mandarin and will be open until April 30.

– Katherine Zehnder