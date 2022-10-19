Isla Vista district to hold internet registration party

Isla Vista Community Services District is participating in the statewide effort to promote “Get Connected! California.”

This program is designed to close the equity and access gap through increased registration for affordable internet services.

So the district is hosting a Get Connected + CalFresh Enrollment Party on Saturday.

The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Isla Vista Community Center, 976 Embarcadero del Mar, Isla Vista.

A raffle will be held every 30 minutes to win a Chromebook or tablet device, and priority will be given to residents who do not have a device at home, according to the district.

And those attending the party can enroll in free services for groceries and what the district calls reliable internet connection.

Volunteers will walk community members through everything to help make these services as accessible as possible.

Calfresh provides a monthly allowance of $250 for groceries for households for qualifying community members. The Affordable Connectivity Program can help eligible households reduce their monthly internet bill by up to $30, according to the Isla Vista district.

These households are also eligible for a one-time $100 discount when buying a laptop or tablet from participating providers. If you are eligible for Calfresh, you are also eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The Isla Vista district is holding Saturday’s party in partnership with UCSB Basic Needs, UCSB Tech Equity, Broadband Consortium Pacific Coast, California Emerging Technologies Fund and Cox Communication.

For more information contact Myah Mashhadialireza, Community Spaces Program manager, at 805-770-2752 or communityspaces@islavistacsd.com.

To learn more about ACP and fill out an application, visit internetforallnow.org/applytoday or call 866-745-2805.

