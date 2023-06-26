Isla Vista man to appear on drug charges

An Isla Vista man has pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of psilocybin mushrooms, Xanax and Ecstasy for sale, and will appear in court next week to set a date for his preliminary hearing, prosecutors said.

Thomas Hung, 21, was arraigned on June 14 and pleaded not guilty to five felony charges filed against him, Senior Deputy District Attorney Anthony Davis told the News-Press.

“He was released from custody on pre-trial supervision with various terms and conditions, and his case was set for preliminary hearing setting on July 5,” the prosecutor said.

Mr. Hung is charged with the possession of Xanax (Farmapram) and psilocybin mushrooms for sale on June 12; the illegal cultivation of mushroom spores or mycelium on the same date; the possession for sale of Xanax on June 6; and the sale and/or transport of MDMA (Ecstasy), also on June 6.

Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies from the Isla Vista Foot Patrol arrested Mr. Hung on June 12 following an investigation into a tip regarding illegal narcotics being sold in Isla Vista.

Deputies followed up on the June 6 tip, resulting in a warrant being issued for Mr. Hung. They served the warrant on June 12 in the 6600 block of Abrego Road, where they recovered more than 175 Xanax along with MDMA and psilocybin mushrooms.

Mr. Hung was booked at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance (felony), possession of narcotics for sales (felony), possession of a controlled substance for sales (felony) and cultivation of psilocybin mushrooms (felony).

The Sheriff’s Office publicly thanked the anonymous reporting party who came forward with their community concerns.

“This helpful information together with a thorough investigation by deputies has taken serious drugs off the streets of Isla Vista,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

