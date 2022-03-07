Isla Vista sexual assault suspect arrested

The suspect allegedly connected with sexual assault cases that occurred in Isla Vista on Feb. 28 has been apprehended by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

On Saturday March 5th, at approximately 3:50 p.m., detectives arrested Michael Angelo Auclair, 30, on the suspicion of committing sexual assault. The suspect is from Port Hueneme and was arrested in Lompoc.

Mr. Auclair was arrested without incident and was booked at the Main Jail on Saturday evening on charges of sexual battery (felony) and indecent exposure (felony), with a bail of $1,000,000.

Officials say the investigation was moved forward with the help of members of the public who came forward with information, including home security video that captured the suspect in his vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives continue to encourage anyone with information about these cases to contact Sheriff’s detectives at (805) 681-4150. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling our tip line at (805)681-4171 or online at www.SBSheriff.org.

