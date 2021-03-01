Island Packers Cruises now docks at Scorpion Anchorage

COURTESY PHOTO

Scorpion Anchorage is Island Packers Cruises newest destination.

Island Packers Cruises, the designated cruise line to Channel Islands National Park, added Santa Cruz Island’s newest pier at Scorpion Anchorage to its destinations.

Scorpion Anchorage is just an 18-mile ride off the coast of Ventura County on the 96-square-mile island of Santa Cruz.

Round trip fare is $63 for adults, $58 for seniors, $45 for children and free for infants younger than 3 years old.

The Scorpion Canyon Campground is open, but the lower campground is temporarily closed.

Island Packers is continuing its trips to Prisoners Harbor on Santa Cruz, Anacapa Island, weekend rides to Santa Rosa Island and special trips to less-traveled destinations. It also offers multi-island day trips and inter-island camper shuttles.

It offers winter whale-watching trips and extended wildlife cruises, guiding guests to the creatures along the shoreline of the islands.

Island Packers operates with the following health and safety protocols: boats limited to under 50% capacity, health screenings for all employees, required face coverings, personal protective equipment for boat crew, boat and office sanitization between trips.

Scorpion Anchorage offers a picturesque setting and is a popular destination for kayaking, which is available through the Santa Barbara Adventure Company.

To learn more or book a ride, go to islandpackers.com/scorpion-cove-sci.

— Annelise Hanshaw