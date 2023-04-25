Island Packers presents a harbor cruise in Ventura

VENTURA — On select Saturdays in June through October, Island Packers presents a special one-hour scenic Evening Harbor Cruise from 6-7 p.m. aboard a 64-foot catamaran in Ventura Harbor.

The cruise will offer guests the opportunity to capture the wonderful scenery of the ocean, watch the boats sail by, and view a variety of marine birds, harbor seals, and sea lions.

While on board, guests get a 360-degree view of Ventura Harbor and a glimpse of the spectacular homes in the Ventura Keys.

There will be a variety of beers and wines, as well as non–alcoholic beverages and snacks, available for purchase.

The prices for the cruise are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (55 and older), and $12 for children (age 12 and younger).

For reservations, book online at islandpackers.com.

— Annika Bahnsen