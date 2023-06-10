Island Packers presents whale watching trips

VENTURA — Island Packers is expanding its non-landing schedule to include Summer Whale Watching through mid September, allowing more to view the extraordinary mammals.

Passengers on the Summer Whale Watching trips, who depart from Ventura Harbor Village, have a great chance at viewing different whale species in the Santa Barbara Channel. The whales migrate to this location to feed on the baitfish and krill.

Summer species that can be seen include: blue whales, fin whales, and humpbacks — as well as common marine life such as dolphins, seals and sea lions.

Historically, there have been more than 28 identified species of whales and dolphins in the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.

The boat departs at 10 a.m. from Island Packers deck and returns at approximately 4 p.m. It costs $75 for adults, $70 for seniors, and $60 for children ages 3 to 12.

For more information, visit www.islandpackers.com.

— Kira Logan