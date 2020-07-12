ISS to pass through local skies this week

Be sure to keep your eyes to the sky this week, as the International Space Station is expected to make some visible evening passes through the local skies over the next several days.

The visible passes will begin tonight, when the ISS makes a brief pass over local mountains. The station is expected to appear in the north around 11:48 p.m. PDT before fading away about 10 seconds later. It is expected to make a pair of passes Monday night, including the first rise at 9:18 p.m. ending at 9:24 p.m. The second pass is scheduled for 11:55 p.m., ending around midnight, according to the website Heavens Above.

Tuesday’s pass will start around 10:06 p.m. in the west-southwest, lasting until around 10:13 p.m. Two passes are expected Wednesday. The first is scheduled for 9:18 p.m. and lasting until 9:25 p.m. The next orbit is expected to last from 10:58 p.m. to about 11 p.m.

One pass is expected Thursday, starting at 10:09 p.m. and concluding around 10:13 p.m.

An additional pass is anticipated Friday (9:20 p.m. to 9:25 p.m.), Saturday (8:31 p.m. to 8:37 p.m.) and Sunday (8:33 p.m. to 8:37 p.m.).For up-to-date predictions, visit www.heavens-above.com.