There has been much controversy about the proposed Los Alamos “Village Square” mega-development, but one issue requires the public’s and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors’ attention.

The developer, Legacy Estates, responded to concerns about potential flooding and mudflow near the development by stating, and I am not making this up, “as for mudslides, the Save Los Alamos (advocacy group) letter claims the project is ‘at the foot of a very steep hill.’ In fact, the closest hill is 320 feet from the project boundary. We measured it.”

320 FEET?

The 2018 mudslide in Montecito traveled many miles. The debris flows were up to 15 feet in height of mud, boulders, and branches, moving at speeds of up to 20 mph, which reached beaches 2.25 miles from the mountains.

These mudslides killed 23 people, destroyed 130 homes, and caused hundreds of millions in damage.

It is clear: 320 feet is not sufficient distance to mitigate mudslide risk — and Legacy Estates knows this.

Thus, they refuse to allow additional environmental study because it is so close to the Purisima Hills.

With today’s increased risk and understanding of atmospheric rivers, flooding and mudflow, they know that this project would never be approved. The project itself exists in a flood zone.

The Board of Supervisors knows the dangers of building housing near hills prone to mudflows. As Supervisor Das Williams pointed out at the Feb. 7 Board meeting, “we have had a terrifying reminder of what a climate-enhanced disaster can do … Just a few weeks ago, we had flooding that was all over the county… These present us with a challenge… a challenge to not forget past events … Government has … the mission to fulfill (which) is to not just look for the next few years but to look for the arc of history and to look into the future.”

Devastation to life and property has happened before. If the board does not act to require additional environmental study, it could happen again.

Brian Ross Adams

Los Alamos