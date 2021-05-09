It takes more than a cup of Joe

In the first 10 minutes of his first address to the Congress, President Joe Biden ramped-up the flattering process that politicians have used forever to stir up support.

Joe said, “In America, we never ever, ever stay down.” But our citizenry have been down socially (marital stability) since the 1960s. We have been down financially (family and national debt) since the 1980s. We have been down politically since our political parties erected the red vs. blue wall.

Joe also said, “People lined up in nice cars to get food, and it was no fault of their own.” OK, Americans didn’t make the virus, but our ignorance of science and refusal to be good citizens made the virus strong.

Joe also said, “There is no quit in America, none.” Wrong, we quit on states’ rights. We quit on the manufacturing economy. We quit on public health. We quit on criminal justice. The Congress quit on virtually all of its powers.

It will take more than a cup of Joe and a big smile to wake up America.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

(Former Goleta resident)