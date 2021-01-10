It was reckless to elect Biden

The election is finally called, and you got what you have been fighting for since President Donald Trump was elected four years ago.

You never — and I stress you never — gave him one day of a high five, but that is because he was a Republican.

You said “impeach him” before he stepped over the threshold of the White House, and you chanted and repeated the same rhetoric delivered to you from hate mongers who hate this, our country, so much they blinded you to the facts. You didn’t want to listen. There are two sides to every story.

You closed your minds and repeated, “you know not what.”

Are you aware of your childish behavior that has been brought down on ALL of us?

There is no turning back, all, this whole nation is under the power hungry. I hate to use the word, “leader,” but those elected are the puppets of the power hungry “know not’s”.

Watch the puppet strings, and there are enough losers to pull the uninformed strings to the novice.

You have elected a man who, along with his son Hunter, is under investigation with their connections to China. Will we kowtow to China under this new leader?

Your reckless action is against everything our forefathers tried to prevent from happening.

No sense to continue to beat a dead horse. Even the horse has intelligence enough not to come back to inform you; he knows how senseless this would be.

So, in closing, forgive me for using my First Amendment, but I cannot be quiet, and to those who have looked me up and let me know my words are not wasted, thank you. I shall speak up when an injustice happens. These old bones and brain, I hope, will continue to light up one uninformed.

Thank you and God Bless America.

Anita Dwyer

Lompoc