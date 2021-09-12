Our current administration’s plans are a bit like Jack Nicholson’s in “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), and we are the inmates.

It is beyond belief to imagine our false approval of what our president is doing.

“Leave no one behind.” (But we did.)

“Masks, shot, second shot. Prepare for a third.”

“The Taliban is our friend.”

I remember Jack Nicholson telling his cellmate, “Please don’t be on my side!” That’s where we are as a country.

We have a president and administration we can’t trust, false information from speakers and news networks, and generals who have lost their military perspective.

We denigrate former military leaders who attempt to step up and rescue Americans left in Afghanistan by risking their own lives. They are held back by our government! I would do everything possible to get those people out! And these men and women could do that.

Our current military must feel very frustrated. I remain proud of all of them, but I’ve lost all confidence in our current administration. But that administration is in charge, by whatever means, and we are paying the price for it!

With so many losses in every aspect of our great country, it will take decades to recover, if we ever can. We can’t trust elections anymore, and those who realize they made a mistake in their choice of candidate are afraid to admit it, so everything has to be OK.

Randy Rosness

Solvang