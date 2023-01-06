Italian pianist and trio to play at SOhO

COURTESY PHOTO

Italian pianist Antonio Artese will perform with his West Coast Trio Jan. 10 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Italian pianist Antonio Artese and his West Coast Trio will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., Suite 205, Santa Barbara.

Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Mr. Artese won First Prize in 1985 at the Rachmaninov International Piano Competition. In 1992, he received a similar award from the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation in Santa Barbara.

Mr. Artese, who’s also a composer and arranger, has recorded several albums and led various musical projects, in both the U.S. and Europe.

His piano solo albums vary from “Italian Sketches” (1996) to “Live in Santa Barbara” (2008).

In addition to his recordings and performances, Mr. Artese has founded and managed several music festivals in Italy.

Tickets cost $18 in advance and $20 on the day of the concert. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com, where you can make dinner reservations. This concert is for all ages.

For more about Mr. Artese, go to antonioartese.com.

— Dave Mason