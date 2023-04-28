It’s a jungle out there

State Street Ballet to perform its adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s ‘The Jungle Book’

Mowgli, a boy who grows up around animals in the jungle, discovers his humanity in Rudyard Kiplng’s “The Jungle Book,” which the State Street Ballet will perform Saturday at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Ballet can get very down-to-earth when the stage becomes a jungle.

And as they portray wild animals and the wild boy Mowgli, dancers bring a special sense of movement and action to a story for all ages.

You can expect that Saturday when State Street performs its adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book.”

The performance is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara.

“The Jungle Book” is about Mowgli, a boy who grew up around animals in the jungle. He meets a human couple, who introduces him to the human world and helps him to discover his humanity, and he falls in love with a village girl.

Rodney Gustafson, executive and artistic director of the State Street Ballet, created the original choreography for the company’s production of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” and is excited to have additional choreography by other choreographers for this year’s ballet.

“It’s a happy-ever-after story,” said Rodney Gustafson, the State Street Ballet executive and artistic director.

“In this time of international difficulty, it’s wonderful to have a positive experience that we as humans can create,” Mr. Gustafson told the News-Press this week.

The original score of the ballet is by Czech composer and conductor Milan Svoboda. Mr. Svoboda, who’s known for his jazz compositions and scores for movies and theaters, approached Mr. Gustafson in 2009 about creating a ballet to the music. Mr. Gustafson choreographed the ballet and had State Street Ballet perform it.

“This was a perfect fit for him (Mr. Svoboda),” Mr. Gustafson said.

The State Street Ballet will perform the ballet to Mr. Svoboda’s score, which was recorded in Prague by the Symphonic Orchestra of the National Theatre and the Milan Svoboda Jazz Orchestra. Mr. Gustafson said Mr. Svoboda did a great job blending a classical style with jazz and vocals sung in Czech.

“I had a designer from Paris who designed the sets,” Mr. Gustafson continued. “It was a chance where we had all the original sets, costumes, choreography and lighting.

“And it’s a classic tale with a lot of elements,” he said.

Mr. Gustafson noted “Jungle Book” is a more down-to-earth ballet that’s very approachable, and he said it’s the kind of ballet that is enjoyed by people who aren’t normally fans of ballet. “I’ve had people tell me, ‘I never thought I would like ballet, but I loved this.’ That’s the biggest compliment for us.”

In addition to Mr. Gustafson’s original choreography, this year’s production features choreography by Kassandra Taylor Newberry, Marina Fliagina, Megan Philipp and William Soleau, State Street Ballet’s co-artistic director.

“I love having other voices,” Mr. Gustafson said about the additional choreography. “It just makes for a better production.”

State Street Ballet recently toured New Mexico with “The Jungle Book.” After Saturday’s performance, State Street Ballet will go on tour with the production in May in Japan, and that means one of its dancers who’s from Japan, Marika Kobayashi, will get to perform in front of her friends and family.

“I’m really excited,” Ms. Kobayashi, 27. told the News-Press.

Ms. Kobayashi told the News-Press that the State Street Ballet production features some classical ballet steps as well as jazz, hip-hop and other contemporary moves. “It’s a mix of everything, which is fun,” she said. “It’s something fun and different, and it’s more approachable.”

She said the ballet features both staccato and legato or smooth moves.

And the blend of special costumes — designed by A. Christina Giannini and Nicole Thompson — and the dancers’ interpretations result in special characters.

Mr. Gustafson said the production is enhanced by the sophisticated costumes and makeup.

And that further adds to a production that proved to be a big hit on tour.

Noted Mr. Gustafson, “It’s diverse, colorful and fun.”

