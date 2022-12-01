It’s about you and me

Latina entrepreneur is founder of TUYYO Foods

“(TUYYO) is about creating your own moments while enjoying tastes and flavors that remind you of home or of places traveled,” said Stefanie Garcia Turner, a Latina entrepreneur who lives in Santa Barbara.

TUYYO Foods is a modern line of Latin American foods and beverages made with real ingredients.

Its current products consist of powdered Aguas Frescas (“fresh waters”), which is a blend of fresh fruit, water, and sugar; and Cafecito, instant Colombian coffee.

“TUYYO’s products remain true to their mission of creating better-for-you options by using natural ingredients, free of artificial colorings, preservatives and sugars, that reflect the flavors and traditions of the Latin American community,” Ms. Turner told the News-Press.

TUYYO Foods offers Aguas Frescas (“fresh waters”), which is a blend of fresh fruit, water and sugar. Flavors include strawberry and pineapple.

The inspiration for the name TUYYO came when Ms. Turner was thinking about her mission for the company.

“I wanted to build a brand that reflected the heritage and culture of Latinos through inspired versions of traditional foods and beverages,” she said. “Tuyo in Spanish means ‘Your(s),’ and ‘tu y yo’ in Spanish means ‘you and me.’ The brand represents the culture, and the products can be enjoyed alone or with friends and family together.”

Ms. Turner has had a long career in the natural products industry, helping launch hundreds of brands through her roles at Whole Foods Market and her business, Cultivar Consulting.

She also gained valuable sales experience at The Honest Company and This Saves Lives, ultimately combining her passion for healthy living with her cultural roots to create TUYYO Foods, which recently added Cafecito, a medium-full bodied, 100% organic Colombian instant coffee line to its existing range of powdered Aguas Frescas collection.

The instant coffees consist of three flavors — Caramel, Café De Olla and Plain. They are available for purchase on the website and will soon be launched on Amazon and Walmart.com with a long-term focus on ethnic, regional and specialty retailers.

TUYYO products are also available at three local markets — Tri-County Produce in Santa Barbara and New Frontier Natural Marketplace and Valley Fresh Market, both in Solvang.

TUYYO Foods offers various flavors of Cafecito, instant Colombian coffee.

The suggested retail price for a single instant coffee canister is $14.99 or $39.99 for the variety three-pack.

Adding a coffee line was a natural fit for the brand.

“I absolutely love coffee,” Ms. Turner said. “My love of it didn’t come from the coffee itself, though. That came later. It came from the moments that arose from having coffee with friends and family. ‘¿Quieres un cafecito?’ would always be one of the first questions asked when I visited family or after finishing a meal with my grandmother.

“It wasn’t truly a question of ‘Would you like some coffee?’ It was an invitation to stay and spend time with the other person. This ritual of having coffee with others is something that is ingrained in my life.

“I launched the instant coffee line because I wanted a great tasting option that would offer an easy way for people to create these special moments when one can slow down, sip some coffee and reflect on their day or share some quality time with another person.”

TUYYO was recently chosen as a top emerging brand from 500-plus applicants by national food distributor KeHE Distributors. It is certified minority-owned by the National Minority Supplier Development Council and is certified woman-owned through the Greater Women’s Business Council.

One of TUYYO’s guiding principles is to give back to the Latino community in positive and meaningful ways by donating a portion of proceeds to different charitable organizations each year.

“My family has been my biggest support system. When I first pitched my very broad and undefined idea to them, I was sitting at a kitchen table surrounded by cousins, aunts, uncles, parents and siblings and I just put it all out there,” said Ms. Turner. “All I had was a notion in my head, and they instantly understood the vision and offered to help at any step of the way. That was two years ago, and now I have a product line launched and a company that I am proud of. All because they believed in me.

“I have always been passionate about food and have worked in the industry for a retailer, a couple of brands, as a consultant, and now as an entrepreneur. I’ve loved aspects of all of these roles but creating TUYYO has been the one that has brought all of my career interests together. Launching a brand of food and beverages that encompasses my cultural pride as a Latina and allows me to create the products that I feel will add to the evolution of Latin American foods in stores is really a dream come true that I never knew I had.

“The road hasn’t necessarily been hard, but there have definitely been challenges that have tested my anxiety levels along the way. The first challenge was just going from ideation to creation and committing to a brand that I feel embodies what I want to bring to the world.”

