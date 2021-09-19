It’s all in God’s hands

Since 1948, when Israel became a nation, the United States has watched over her, protected her and supplied many of her needs like an eagle caring for her nest.

On the other hand, Iran, along with other nations and some people in our nation, would like to erase Israel from the map.

Iran also shares a long border with Afghanistan. No doubt having our armed forces right across the border for 20 years intimidated Iran and restrained it in many ways in its relations to Israel. It will be interesting to see how Iran reacts now that the United States is not next door.

In the Bible, the prophet Daniel said, “Blessed be the name of God forever and ever. For wisdom and might are His. And He changes the times and seasons. He removes kings and sets up kings. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to them that know understanding.” (Daniel 2:20-21.)

In Daniel 4:35, we read, “And all the inhabitants of earth are reputed as nothing. And He (God) does according to His will in the army of heaven, and among the inhabitants of the earth; and none can stay His hand, or say unto Him, What doest Thou?”

Therefore at my age (89), I am going to vote, sit back and rest in the knowledge that God is in control, watch the future unfold and watch history being made.

Barney L. Sieber

Goleta