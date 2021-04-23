Home Life It’s been a good day
It’s been a good day

MIRIAM NOTEHELFER PHOTO
Miriam Notehelfer’s “Caught in the Sunset” is among the more than 80 photos now on display at Covenant Living at the Samarkand. Residents took the photos of pre-pandemic life on their iPhones or other smart devices.
