It’s been a good day

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail MIRIAM NOTEHELFER PHOTOMiriam Notehelfer’s “Caught in the Sunset” is among the more than 80 photos now on display at Covenant Living at the Samarkand. Residents took the photos of pre-pandemic life on their iPhones or other smart devices. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail Santa Barbara News-Press Life previous post FLASHBACK FRIDAY next post Rosewood Miramar Beach hires food and beverage leaders Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.