It’s OK to just simply feel good

Every now and then, for no particular reason at all, do you find yourself feeling good? Not giddy, not happy, and certainly not high, but just feeling comfortable in your own skin?

Even though there are still issues to deal with, you have an inner sense that you will handle them and that it will all be OK.

While you are in this emotional state of peace, take in as much of it as possible.

Your good mood may not last forever (perhaps not even for the day), and because of that, it’s important to imprint it on your psyche so that the next time you start to dwell on some unpleasant thoughts or are feeling anxious, you can remember that deep within you, there is the understanding that everything will be OK. This knowledge will decrease your emotional discomfort.

The trick to feeling good is to allow it to happen rather than try to force it. And it’s better not to always set your sights on happiness. Remember that you don’t need to be happy all the time. If you believe that you need to be happy all the time, you are putting undue stress on your psyche. It really isn’t possible, so don’t be so hard on yourself, and learn to enjoy those moments of just feeling OK about the day and your life. Such contentment is highly underrated.

Feeling content can be difficult for those who believe they should be starring in their own television reality show. If you think that you have to be on top of the world all of the time, you are limiting your life and not giving yourself a chance to take in and relish the simple pleasures that really do give us our greatest inspirations.

Family, friends and a sense of purpose can make most people happy enough, even in the face of the Great Recession. In fact, those folks who don’t have a loving support structure generally don’t fare as well, as far as mood levels go, even if they have money and are unconcerned with survival issues.

Don’t get me wrong. Everyone wants and loves to feel great, and I’m all for it, but I know it can’t be constant, so I believe that being comfortable with contentment is actually a positive thing. I think we need to learn to enjoy the “I’m doing OK” moments because that’s really where we spend most of the time. And it is certainly better than feeling down.

When you take a moment to evaluate how you look at your life, you are being mindful. String enough of those moments together, and you start to give yourself the tools you need to make your life work for you, no matter what.

Those who understand that life is a cycle, that nothing is meant to last forever, deal well with their circumstances, regardless of what those circumstances may be. We all know and admire people who have that ability. Sometimes we forget that we have it too.

