It’s the berries!

California Strawberry Festival moves to Ventura County Fairgrounds

PHOTOS COURTESY CALIFORNIA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL

The pie toss is a fun part of the annual California Strawberry Festival.

For strawberry lovers, the California Strawberry Festival is two days of strawberry heaven.

More than 50 food and beverage vendors will serve treats such as strawberry pies, strawberry-topped funnel cakes, strawberry nachos, deep-fried strawberries, berry kabobs, strawberry tacos, strawberry beer and smoothies.

Festival goers can build their own strawberry shortcakes, piling on as many strawberries and whipped cream as possible at the 37th annual California Strawberry Festival May 20 and 21 with strawberry-themed food, beverages and contests, live entertainment, rides and activities.

Men enjoy their treats at the California Strawberry Festival at Strawberry Meadows at College Park. This year the festival is moving from its longtime home in Oxnard to the Ventura County Fairgrounds in Ventura.

This year marks the first time the festival is being held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. both days.

Previously the festival was at its longtime home — College Park in Oxnard. But now strawberry heaven has moved to Ventura.

Nearly 50,000 people are expected to attend the festival, many coming from Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Riverside and Orange counties. An estimated 1.5 million strawberries will be consumed over the two-day event.

A shortcake eating contest has been among the festival’s activities.

Strawberries are the No. 1 crop in Ventura County. Strawberries grown in the Oxnard Plain are considered by many to be the best-tasting and juiciest in the world.

For festival goers who want to take a bit of the festival home, Ventura County family-owned farms will be selling fresh-picked, vine-ripened strawberries at the festival in three-packs, half trays and full trays.

While people enjoy the strawberries, they can listen to music. On two stages, 24 bands will perform reggae, Latin, rock, country and R&B. Popular Los Angeles-based reggae artist, Arise Roots, will take the stage at 4 p.m. on May 20.

You can buy a lot of strawberries at the festival.

In the festival’s Strawberryland, kids can enjoy science and magic shows on the Jest in Time Family Fun Stage presented by Wonderfold. The stage will also be the site of the Berry Baby Fashion Parade presented by SoCalFord at 2 p.m. both days.

Kids from infants to four years of age can show off their strawberry-themed costumes from the stage (with the help of their parents). There is also a Strawberry Tart Toss and a Ninja National obstacle course.

The California Strawberry Festival features more than 200 artisans from throughout the West who will showcase their goods. Many of the artists and crafters have been coming to the festival for years.

Family members enjoy their time at the festival.

“Festivals allow shoppers to get an up-close look at items before buying. They can talk with the artisans to learn more about their work. It’s an experience that you don’t have when shopping online,” said Dana Hale-Mounier, director of Pacific Fine Arts Festivals and coordinator of the festival’s arts and craft booths.

“We are looking forward to providing a comfortable festival goer experience — a rain-or-shine venue with three food courts, indoor space for our artists and crafters, indoor and outdoor dining areas, paved parking on site, an Amtrak Station across the street, close proximity to the 101 Freeway and easy access to free shuttles,” said Dean Kato, festival chair.

Through the event, participating nonprofits have raised more than $5 million.

BerryMan serves as the festival’s ambassador.

The nonprofit California Strawberry Festival is known as one of the nation’s finest. The International Festival & Events Association and the Library of Congress have recognized the California Strawberry Festival for its extensive community programs benefiting education, the arts and youths. The association’s research estimates the festival’s economic impact on the community hovers at approximately $7.5.

“Our goal has always been to create a celebration in honor of the strawberries that grow prolifically throughout our rich agricultural region and to support other nonprofits within our community,” said Mr. Kato. “Our all-volunteer board is dedicated to providing a wonderful experience for festival goers.”

The festival premiered in 1984 at Channel Islands Harbor. After eight years, the increasingly popular event outgrew its original site, moving in 1992 to Strawberry Meadows at College Park in Oxnard and in 2023, to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

